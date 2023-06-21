'Good Times' Star BernNadette Stanis Speaks On John Amos Abuse Claim

John Amos’ “Good Times” co-star BernNadette Stanis is speaking out amid the “tug of war” between Amos’ two children, with one being blamed for elder abuse.

Stanis is hoping to see the Amos family come to a resolution following Shannon Amos’ claims of elder abuse in a June 8 Instagram post, and a more recent video post showing John Amos accusing his daughter of elder abuse.

“It just happened so that when you have a parent that you have to take care of or they’re aging, there’s a lot of fear amongst the siblings because you don’t know — it’s the first time and maybe the only parent. It hurts,” Stanis told People.

Her statements come after John Amos was most recently seen speaking on the phone from a hospital bed alongside his son K.C., where he accused his daughter Shannon of elder abuse.

“She would be the primary suspect — if you would,” John claimed in the video clip K.C. shared online.

“I don’t know if that’s the right term to use or not. But she’s the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to. It’s definitely a case of elderly abuse.”

The video came a few weeks after Shannon asked for donations for her father’s care after he was allegedly a victim of “elder abuse and financial exploitation.”

“We are collaborating with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and local authorities, determined to bring the perpetrators to justice,” she wrote in her post.

But now, John is accusing his daughter of elder abuse and financial exploitation and wants every donation returned to the donors.

“To all of my fans, I want to share this video with you to show you that I am not in the distressed condition as described in the GoFundMe page,” John told People. “As a matter of fact, I am doing well.”

“Nor was I ever fighting for my life,” he said.

“First, I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations,” he added. “My son and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time.”

Stanis is crediting the different stories among the family as a “tug of war” between siblings.

“I don’t understand the Shannon thing or what’s going on with it, but she’s the oldest and sometimes the oldest feels like they should be in control,” Stanis said. “But K.C. is the boy, so it could be a tug of war, a little bit like that.”

According to John, he was in the hospital due to water retention and is in no dire need of financial assistance for his care.