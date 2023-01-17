John Legend ‘Blessed’ After Welcoming New Baby With Chrissy Teigen

John Legend took to the live stage to share how “blessed” he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, are to welcome a new addition to their growing family.

The EGOT-winning singer/songwriter and entrepreneur was performing at a private concert on Friday, Jan. 13, when he informed the crowd that he had just welcomed “the little baby this morning,” People reports.

“What a blessed day,” he said.

The “All of Me” singer went on to share that while he “didn’t get a lot of sleep,” he “feels energized” after spending “a lot of time” at the hospital, bringing his little bundle of joy into the world. After breaking the big news at his concert, attendees were the first to take to social media to share the baby news with the rest of the world.

“@johnlegend just told us he had a baby this morning,” one concertgoer tweeted.

@johnlegend just told us he had a baby this morning #congratulations — astonfenly (@astonfenly) January 14, 2023

This is a rainbow baby birth for Legend, 43, and Teigen, 37, after sharing their heartbreaking pregnancy loss in October 2020. The couple is already parents to a daughter, Luna Simone, 6, and a son, Miles Theodore, 4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Teigen and Legend announced their third pregnancy in August 2020 in the singer’s “Wild” music video. But the following month, the couple lost the pregnancy due to a partial placenta abruption, Page Six reports.

Teigen posted intimate hospital photos showing her and Legend, heartbroken, with their late son, Jack. In October 2020, she defended sharing the photos in an essay she penned for Medium.

“I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles,” the former Lip Sync Battle judge explained at the time.

Legend supported his wife’s decision to share the photos telling Good Morning America in November 2020, “I [didn’t] want to commemorate this pain … [but the photos are] something to remember him by.”