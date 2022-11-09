Like Father, Like Son: Civil Rights Advocate's Son Wins Chicago's 1st Congressional District Race

Jonathan Jackson, the son of civil rights advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson, celebrated his victory over Republican Eric Carlson in the 1st Congressional District race in Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Jackson received more than 64% of the vote in Tuesday’s race. Jackson will take over for U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, who attended Jackson’s victory party and handed him an African statue representing solidarity that he said was “more symbolic than a torch.”

In his victory speech, Jackson discussed his father’s legacy and how he is continuing to fight for the same dreams and goals he had today.

“I’ve watched my father be a voice for the voiceless; I’ve watched my father, with just the faith that he’s had and the belief in his God, try to make a better humanity, but on this day, I can watch my father see that I want to be just like him and carry his name and his good works forward.”

The 1st Congressional District centers on Chicago’s South Side through the suburbs to just outside Kankakee.

Jackson campaigned on a slate of progressive policies, including universal healthcare and climate change endorsing the Green New Deal. The son of the two-time presidential candidate also has a slew of notable endorsements, including U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, who is running in the city’s mayoral race next year.

Carlson, a former U.S. Army Ranger, insisted Jackson’s win resulted from Democratic “gerrymandering” and refused to concede the race.

“This race is not over with yet, although it was always a long shot,” Carlson said according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Jackson’s campaign was reported as relatively smooth, except when it was revealed that groups in the cryptocurrency industry donated more than $1 million to his campaign. However, that did not stop Chicago’s voters from choosing him. Jackson is not the first of the reverend’s sons to get involved in politics.

Jesse Jackson Jr. was elected to Congress in 1995 but resigned in 2012 and was later convicted of misappropriating campaign funds.