Jordan Neely's Accused Killer Pleads Not Guilty And Remains Confident

Jordan Neely’s NYC subway train death at the hands of marine veteran Daniel Penny is getting new updates as the marine veteran was charged with second degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, both of which he pleaded not guilty.

In light of the charges, ABC News reports other documents revealed Penny’s statement to the police, unveiling how he felt he was protecting fellow transit passengers as he “put him in a chokehold” because Neely was “threatening everybody” during the May 1 incident.

Penny elaborated on what occurred next, saying:

“We just went to the ground. He was trying to roll up, I had him pretty good. I was in the Marine Corps.”

However, police documentation reveals that others did not consider Neely to be a serious threat, and generally nonviolent beyond his verbal outbursts, yet Penny still proceeded to place the 30-year-old in a fatal chokehold that continued for several minutes.

The 24-year-old killer, however, was indicted on June 14 despite his claims of defending himself and others, based on his assumption that Neely was dangerous and potentially harmful.

The District Attorney of Manhattan, Alvin Bragg, also does not see the righteousness of Penny’s actions against Neely, who was also homeless at the time.

In a statement upon the news, Bragg shared his sentiments while offering words of support towards Neely’s family,

“Daniel Penny stands indicted for manslaughter after allegedly putting Jordan Neely in a deadly chokehold for several minutes until and after he stopped moving. I hope Mr. Neely’s loved ones are on the path towards healing as they continue to mourn this tragic loss.”

However, Penny remains confident in his innocence and firmly believes he “acted under the law,” according to his defense attorney Thomas Keniff.

While both families were in attendance at the court hearing, those grieving the loss of their deceased loved one still urge for justice in the upcoming trial.

Although this case is not one of police brutality specifically, it is still one considered to be a part of the Black Lives Matter movement, as the battle to recognize and uphold the humanity of Black life continues on.

The defendant has since posted a bail of $100,000 as he awaits his next court date, set for October 25.