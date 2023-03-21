Jordan Peele Has Two New Films Coming Fall & Christmas 2024

Jordan Peele fans have double the excitement coming their way in 2024 as Universal confirmed the release of two new films from the thriller filmmaker.

On Monday, Universal announced the release of two new Peele films, one horror film set for September 27, 2024, and another scheduled to open on Christmas day, Deadline reported. While the horror film is a creation from Peele’s Monkey Paw imprint, the second film will just be directed by the Get Out creator.

There is no word on who will write and direct the September 2024 film, but the second film slated for a Christmas release date will be Peele’s fourth director project after his 2017 Oscar-winning hit Get Out, the 2019 horror movie Us, and 2022’s sci-fi thriller Nope.

Peele’s last film, Nope was released in July 2022 and brought in $44.3 million during its opening weekend. The film went on to gross $123.2M domestically and $171.2M worldwide.

His film coming on Christmas day 2024 will have some tough competition as the flick comes five days after Avatar 3 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. But Peele has proven successful in a day when it’s become harder to lure audiences into movie theaters.

Since inking his five-year deal with Universal in 2019, he has released two thrillers that grossed over $150 million, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter. The former Key and Peele comedy star has expressed his passion for filmmaking and getting movie lovers to continue the legacy of enjoying films in movie theaters.

“Everyone was saying that movie theaters as we know them might be gone — for me, the theatrical experience is everything,” Peele told The New York Times last year.

“It’s my link to myself and other people in so many ways and has taught me to love film. So I just wanted to make a movie that people would have to go to the theater to see.”