by Lauren Nutall Journalist Linsey Davis Empowers Girls Worldwide With New Children's Book The ABC News anchor joined Selena Hill on The New Norm to share more about your latest venture.









Emmy award-winning journalist Linsey Davis sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE to discuss her newly released children’s book, “Girls of the World: Doing More Than Ever Before,” which tells a story of empowerment for young girls everywhere.

A New York Times bestselling author, Davis has already written five books, all designed to inspire children to think big or understand our differences and similarities. However, with this latest venture, she has branched into slightly different territory, aiming to teach girls that they are capable of anything and everything.

She expressed the need for girls to be encouraged and reminded of their capabilities rather than ignored, especially in a world that doesn’t always give them credit where it’s due.

“As you said, words like ‘brave’ and ‘strong’ are not always associated with girls, and I think that’s problematic,” said Davis. “I think it’s really important early on to spread those seeds, plant those seeds for girls to be empowered, for girls to be affirmed, for girls to be self-assured.”

In her career, Davis has not only talked about the power that women possess. She is a living example. As ABC News’ live anchor, Davis has facilitated conversations with people from all walks of life, including Vice President Kamala Harris. She cites her faith, strong support system, and unwavering motivation as the reasons for her success, inspiring others to believe in their potential.

“I always joke that I was either smart enough or silly enough to believe them [my parents] when they said, ‘You know you can do whatever you want to do…,’” said Davis. “I really did put stock in that, and so, as a result, I never felt limited. I never felt diminished. I always really felt empowered by my parents and, in that, I’ve always thought about that in terms of the types of messages I want to put out into the world.”

