Judge Denies Kevin Hunter’s Request For Wendy Williams to Resume Alimony Payments

With all of the grief, sickness, and bad times that have crossed Wendy Williams’ path in the past several years, she recently received some good news.

A judge has denied Williams’ former husband Kevin Hunter request that the former talk show host resume alimony payments that stopped due to recent troubles. This is according to The U.S. Sun, which obtained court documents pertaining to the court case and the judgment.

The judge said Hunter’s demand for alimony to be started again was “not emergent” and ordered his “application to be dismissed without prejudice.” That included Hunter’s request that his attorney fees be paid by his former wife.

The judge gave Hunter the option to take his case to mediation.

Last year, Hunter filed court papers asking that the court direct Williams to make the alimony payments as “contractually required” under the marital settlement agreement and severance agreement. He said that due to not receiving the money from Williams, he was facing foreclosure.

He claimed that he has not received an alimony payment from Williams since February of last year.

Williams’ attorney said Hunter is not entitled to alimony payments because her talk show was canceled, based on the former couple’s divorce agreement.

The erstwhile talk show queen was placed under financial guardianship last year after her bank froze her account as it suspected she was suffering from “financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence.”

“If, for any reason, Plaintiffs contract with Talk WW is not renewed and/or is otherwise suspended, canceled or terminated and Plaintiff does not have any other television show being aired and paying her an equivalent salary, Defendant understands and agrees that all Severance Payment shall be subject to either termination or modification,” Williams’ attorney wrote in the response.

The attorney told the court that Williams has had no income since October 2021, and she does not have another show pending or “an equivalent salary.”