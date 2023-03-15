Just Blaze Reveals How Michael Jackson Ended up on Jay-Z’s “Girls, Girls, Girls” Remix

Just Blaze revealed that Jay-Z worked with Michael Jackson not only on “Rock my World” but on the “Girls, Girls, Girls” remix as well.

Just Blaze, who has produced for the likes of Jay-Z nad Cam’ron, sat for an interview with Noah Callahan-Bever for his Idea Generation web show, which is where he revealed the news.

“So Michael Jackson is on the “Girls, Girls, Girls’ remix – the A version,” Just Blaze said. “And I never knew that. I don’t know if I didn’t go to the studio that day. I thought it was an urban legend or something that Jay said like in jest one day or just was some kind of a myth.”

The Grammy nominee discussed how he randomly came upon the remix. “One day I was looking for something on the server and I find this folder that says MJ vocals. And I’m like, ‘MJ? Don’t that mean Michael Jackson? Oh, whatever.’ And I’m thinking it’s probably stuff from–remember Jay had or remember they had the ‘Rock My World’? So I’m thinking it’s like, takes from that session.”

He added: “And I realize as I’m listening to it, it’s him singing on ‘Girls, Girls, Girls.’ And I’m like, ‘It’s true!’ Like I never…the last 20 years… I just found it during quarantine. So all these years, I’ve never known it was actually a real thing. And turns out the files had been sitting downstairs this entire time.”

During the interview, Just Blaze also spoke about his upbringing, his parents, being a student of his craft, his first beat, and his time at Rutgers University.

“People always ask what’s my secret to success, I tell them, my parents were very supportive once they realized the talent I have,” Just Blaze said.

Today, Just Blaze is the director of music and culture for Brass Lion Entertainment.