Kandi Burruss Blasts LaTocha Scott’s Claims of Being Jealous of Her Singing Lead in Xscape

After 30 years and a few group breakups, Kandi Burruss and LaTocha Scott are still at odds over who did and didn’t sing the lead in Xscape.

Fans can recall Kandi confronting Tocha on their 2018 reality series Xscape: Still Kickin It about leaving the group to go solo back in the 90s.

But, the drama reignited on Sunday after the latest episode of SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B saw Tocha accuse Kandi of being jealous of her wanting to go solo 25 years ago.

“I know back in the day, in 1998, I said I wanted to do a solo project. I think everybody was happy for me, except for Kandi,” Tocha claimed.

“She was just like, ‘You’re not coming back.'”

Tocha went on to insinuate that Kandi seemingly altered her solo success by releasing her solo album after her own project was canceled.

“For some reason, my project got shelved and then within that same timeframe, Kandi got signed and her album came out,” she explained. “It was a little odd, the timing of it all.”

But after watching Tocha make the claims on the show, Kandi took to Twitter to sound off against her group mate.

“God’s favor ain’t fair! 🙏🏾 How did my album have anything to do with her album not coming out?” Kandi asked.

“I was on Columbia records & she was on SosoDef. Please ask Jermaine why your album didn’t come out & stop blaming me. ”

God’s favor ain’t fair! 🙏🏾 How did my album have anything to do with her album not coming out?…. I was on Columbia records & she was on SosoDef. Please ask Jermaine why your album didn’t come out & stop blaming me. 🙄 #SWVXscape #TheQueensOfRB — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) March 13, 2023

Kandi also responded to one fan who called out Tocha and her husband Rocky Bivens for bringing up Kandi’s name despite all the real family drama they have going on with Tocha’s sister, Tamika Scott, who accused them of stealing $30k worth of her royalty payments.

“She had a whole situation going on in the family but was really trying to make me the focus of the problem once again,” Kandi quipped.

She had a whole situation going on in the family but was really trying to make me the focus of the problem once again. #SWVXSCAPE #TheQueensOfRB https://t.co/AJvKmk3xz7 — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) March 13, 2023

Kandi wasn’t done. She also took to her YouTube talk show Speak On It to address Tocha’s claim that she was jealous of her singing lead. According to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, she was never jealous of her groupmate because she sang lead on the majority of Xscape’s early songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

“We got a lot a drama y’all… I’m sorry but I’m tired of the narrative being pushed that I was jealous of her,” Kandi wrote in The Shade Room‘s comments after they shared a clip from her talk show.

“So I had to say how I feel. She has a beautiful voice & I am not saying I sing better at all. What I am saying is that my voice is distinctive & I hold my own & I was not jealous of her. So stop it!”

“We went into our third album knowing she was goin solo so yes I had a lot to say about it because our sh*t was falling apart,” she continued. “30yrs later we still goin through the same sh*t. We’re a mess! ??‍♀️? That was a lot but f**k it.”

The Xscape group drama continues as SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B airs Sundays on Bravo at 9:30 p.m. ET.