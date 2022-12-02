Kanye Admits He Loves Hitler, Nazis; Receives Major Backlash -- Twitter Account Suspended

Ye keeps adding more fuel to the fire every chance he gets. Rapper Kanye West went off the rails yesterday, openly admitting that he loves Adolf Hitler and the Nazis during an interview with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Infowars. Twitter sounded off against the rapper’s comments. According to Billboard, West continuously praised Hitler during the interview, insisting that he was a fan of the Nazi leader. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. How about that one?” he told Jones, who then told Ye that he has a “bit of a Hitler fetish going on.” “It’s not a fetish. I just like information,” West replied. “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis,” West said later in the interview, reiterating that it’s “time to promote love” by ultimately declaring, “I do love Hitler. I do love the Zionists.” Twitter users took to their accounts to express their concerns towards the rapper’s conflicting interview.

To everyone who was refusing to accept that Kanye is spewing antisemitism and cozying up to white supremacists: the man done announced he likes HITLER. How you defending this one???? pic.twitter.com/scac7t2IqZ — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) December 1, 2022

Republicans have normalized hate so much in America that Kanye can wildly declare how much he loves Nazis and Hitler, and folks are like ¯_(ツ)_/¯. So disgusted right now. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) December 1, 2022

People are gonna joke about Kanye. People are gonna blame his mental health. But the truth is that he’s normalizing Nazism for a whole lot of people. I know that word is overused but folks will be googling Hitler tonight. It’s so incredibly dangerous. — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) December 1, 2022

Following the interview, the Twitter account for the Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee reportedly deleted a tweet posted in October that said “Kanye. Elon. Trump.”

I guess Kanye West saying “I Love Hitler” was enough to get the GOP to delete this tweet pic.twitter.com/hRt8bf4ZlW — Matt Lipton (@mattliptoncomic) December 1, 2022

The Independent reported Twitter owner and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the suspension of Ye’s account after the rapper shared an image of a swastika inside the Star of David.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan tweeted this morning about a recent conversation over text he had with West.

I had a lengthy text exchange with Kanye ‘Ye’ West the other day which indicated he’s now revelling in causing maximum offence. He wasn’t just racist, and anti-Semitic, but horribly homophobic too – and his latest pro-Hitler rant is sadly more evidence he’s lost the plot. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 2, 2022

As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, West once wanted to name an album after Hitler, and several inside sources revealed that the rapper had a long-standing fascination with the late Nazi leader.

A business executive who worked for West, told CNN in October, that “the artist created a hostile work environment, in part through his ‘obsession’ with Hitler.”

“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” the individual added.