Not Getting His Way, Ye Compares His Trials and Tribulations to Emmett Till’s

In a recent Instagram post, Ye seemingly compared himself to Emmett Till, the Black 14-year-old boy kidnapped and viciously beaten and ultimately lynched by several white men in Mississippi back in 1955.

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West recently had his Instagram account restored after it was suspended. He directed the post to Ari Emmanuel, CEO of Endeavor, an entertainment and media agency. Emmanuel previously called for companies doing business with Ye to cut him loose.

In the since-removed post, there is a photo of a deceased Till with his disfigured face visible. (Instagram placed a warning to be able to access the picture).

Ye pleaded with Emmanuel to find a place for the children who are attending his school, Donda Academy. He also expressed that the teenagers who play for his basketball team are “being penalized without reason.”

In, what appears to be an indirect reference to what happened to Till, he stated that after the backlash he faced for his recent various comments, there has been an “economic lynching” as well as a “digital lynching” when it comes to what he has faced.



“Can you find a place for the Donda Academy kids to go to school that’s properly zoned for a school?

“I got about 60 children that have no place to be as they look to transfer.

“They tried to dismantle our basketball team. Those boys are being penalized without reason.

Even professional athletes were threatened by their owners to disassociate.

“This is what modern post social media #Blackmirror warfare looks like…the children are not even off limits

– Economic Lynching

– Digital Lynching

– Bankrupting my Social Credit Score

“You tried to bankrupt adidas and me at the same time

“You tried to destroy my life after all the money I’ve made for the “business” people

At least as I burn to the stake in front of the whole world… // everyone now knows who they need to really be afraid of. ”

He also added. “Please note that I have never physically hurt anyone.”

He also apologized to the Black community for offensive statements about George Floyd, yet followed up with another offensive statement saying that after what adidas did he now knows what it feels like to have a knee on his neck.