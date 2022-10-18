Out of Hand: Chris Cuomo Challenges Kanye During Continued Rant Against Jewish People

Kanye West is continuing his media blitz and, this time, NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo gave him a platform.

While appearing on NewsNation on Monday night, Ye immediately chastised Cuomo because he didn’t address him by his legally changed name.

After Cuomo asked the reason for the name change, Ye explained that he doesn’t “owe people an explanation,” stating he has the right to change his name. Still, Ye proceeded to explain that West is a “slave name” and he wanted to free himself of it.

Ye then told Cuomo that he is speaking to the CEO of Parler, and is negotiating to become an owner.

.@ChrisCuomo questions Ye if it’s possible that antisemitic comments he’s made violated social media apps’ community guidelines. “I don’t believe in that term… I classify as Jew also, so I actually can’t be an antisemite,” Ye says. Watch #CUOMO: https://t.co/s8z9kDZInW pic.twitter.com/EZtvlV9awD — NewsNation (@NewsNation) October 18, 2022

@ChrisCuomo counters Ye’s antisemitic comments: “I know you are intelligent and understand that when you target people because of their faith, other people may do so the same… We don’t want to tolerate that.#CUOMO pic.twitter.com/mdTem0TXau — NewsNation (@NewsNation) October 18, 2022

When the fashion designer stated that he is being silenced by Facebook and Twitter, Cuomo asked if it’s because his words target a particular audience and violate the terms of the platforms that have suspended his account.

West saID, “I don’t like the term antisemitic. It’s been a term that’s allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder, sometimes literally, and get away with robbing and doing bad [to] people.”

“You’re saying it’s antisemitic, but I don’t believe in that term. One thing is, Black people are also Jews. I classify as Jew also, so I actually can’t be an antisemite. So the term is actually, uh, it’s not factual.”

After a brief back and forth, Cuomo responded after Ye said he wasn’t being allowed to finish his thoughts.

“Look, there is no Jewish media, cabal, mafia. That is a figment of either your imagination or a projection of a prejudice,” Cuomo said.

“You may have had bad business dealings with people, it’s about those people. It’s not about their religion or faith. And I know that you’re intelligent and understand that when you target people because of their faith, other people may do so the same.”

You can view the complete video on News Nation.