Kanye West Teases Plans to Build His Donda Academy Campus On ‘Young Thug Property’

Kanye West’s new focus isn’t in the form of music or fashion. It’s the rap/fashion mogul’s official school, Donda Academy, named after his late mother, Donda West.

The Grammy Award-winning music artist and Yeezy creator recently teased plans for the new K-12 prep school he’s building.

Kanye took to Instagram on Thursday night to share a screenshot from a text message conversation with an unnamed individual who asked him about adding to the Donda Academy property in California’s Simi Valley.

“I’d rather move [to] the trees on Young Thug property,” West said in response.

“I got 2 Chainz calling the mayor now. To launch build Donda University.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye West (@kanyewest)

In a separate post, Kanye seemingly showed more love to Young Thug by confirming his name change to “Ye West” on Facebook, including a profile photo bearing Thug’s image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye West (@kanyewest)

Information on Kanye’s Donda Academy was first revealed in October 2021, Billboard reports. The school is named after Kanye’s late mother, Dr. Donda West, former professor and English department chair at Chicago State University.

The K-12 school has a special focus on leadership skills and basketball and will focus on “equipping students with an education that will last in the ever-changing world.” The school plans to find the “intersection between faith and the innovation of the future,” according to the academy’s official website.

“‘Donda Academy’ prepares students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving,” the admissions portion of the website reads.

Kanye’s special shoutouts to Young Thug come as the Atlanta rapper remains in jail until early 2023. Last month, Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, was denied bond for a third time by a Fulton County court, The Source reports.

The Atlanta rapper has been in police custody since earlier this year when he was arrested in connection with a 56-count R.I.C.O. indictment that includes murder, robbery, witness intimidation, racketeering charges, and more.