The Artist Formerly Known As Kanye West Holds Yeezy Auditions

Bald heads are in, according to Kanye West. The former billionaire rap/fashion mogul recently held auditions for his Yeezy line and was seeking out bald-headed models.

After a drastic fall from grace, Kanye appears to be working to revamp his Yeezy fashion line with his upcoming Yeezy Szn 10 show. The “Stronger” rapper held auditions for models in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday and they were noticeably all bald and dressed in black, TMZ reports.

3 – 6pm 923 E 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90013 — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) April 27, 2023

It reportedly was the requirement for the hopefuls who arrived as early as 7 AM with some waiting until 3 PM for a chance to audition for the Yeezy creator. After auditions, Kanye reportedly changed into a shirt gifted to him by one disabled model who auditioned for the show.

Details about Yeezy’s next fashion show remain under wraps. But from the looks of it, Kanye wants to highlight the beauty of diversity and inclusion.

All eyes will be watching as Kanye works to reignite his fashion line in the wake of losing his partnership with Adidas over his antisemitic comments.

Meanwhile, the sports apparel brand was recently named in a class-action lawsuit by Adidas shareholders who believe company officials “intended to deceive” investors by failing to disclose ongoing issues between the company and Kanye, NBC News reports.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, with the city of Portland holding the North American headquarters for the German company. Adidas cut ties with Kanye in October 2022. But the suit alleges Adidas was aware of Kanye’s bizarre antics for years and took no action.

“The Yeezy shoes were extremely popular. By 2019, sales of Yeezy shoes hit over $1 billion,” the lawsuit states.

“Further, Kanye West accumulated significant wealth as a result of the Partnership. By September 2019, Forbes ranked him as the Number 1 highest-paid hip-hop star, largely as a result of the Partnership,” it says.

Reps for Adidas have denied the claims made in the suit.

“We outright reject these unfounded claims and will take all necessary measures to vigorously defend ourselves against them,” a spokesperson for Adidas said in a statement.