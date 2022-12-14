Singer Kehlani ‘Sick to My Stomach’ After Being Sexually Assaulted by Fan at Concert

Singer Kehlani is “triggered” after one of their fans allegedly sexually assaulted them after a recent live performance.

The “Nights Like This” singer, who uses they/them pronouns, posted an alarming since-deleted Instagram Story post on Monday night calling out the disturbing encounter they had with an attendee at a live show, Billboard reports.

“I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because I don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere,” they wrote in a since-deleted statement.

Kehlani went on to detail exactly what occurred when they were being escorted through the crowd of concertgoers.

“I don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or ME… That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing,” they continued.

“This s— made me sick to my stomach. As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”

Kehlani shares a message after a performance in England 😧 pic.twitter.com/yYdJKEk3Ub — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 13, 2022

Kehlani had just finished up the European leg of their Blue Water Road Trip tour in Manchester, England at the time the message was posted, People reports. In 2019, the singer opened up on their podcast Sunday Gems about being a victim of sexual assault.

“There is nothing I can say that is new, that I feel like is providing a real take, that I feel isn’t gonna take away from the conversation,” they explained, as noted by Complex. “I don’t want to add more hurt, I don’t want to add more pain.”