Keke Wyatt Is a Powerhouse Singer About Her Business -- But Twerking Her Cakes, Takes the Cake

Powerhouse vocalist Keke Wyatt could surely shatter a glass window with her range, but in this instance, she shattered folks’ timelines with a twerking video that went viral.

The mother of 11 was back in action and recently performing at the Macon Music Festival with Anthony Hamilton and Carl Thomas when she made headlines — and not for her impressive singing skills. Instead, Keke’s cakes were on full display and had many singing her praises for all the wrong reasons.

Keke Wyatt tickles me so bad cause why? pic.twitter.com/LKalAgjZHn — Meezy da 🐞 (@meezy3000) October 3, 2022

The reactions were equally hilarious.

that thang was definitely thangin thooooo pic.twitter.com/7Jp4kKaxtc — Slaiya🥷🏾 (@sadasimi) October 3, 2022

I wasn’t een listening pic.twitter.com/K8AxRXj2vP — Yevon Aurelius (@ActionBastard) October 3, 2022

It’s good to see Wyatt doing her thing.

Recently she announced that her infant son who was diagnosed with a genetic condition was back in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. Wyatt shares Ke’Zyah Jean Darring with her husband Zackariah Darring.

Wyatt revealed the news via Instagram on September 20 with the caption, “In the ICU again but still making it. 13 weeks old and doing GREAT!!! #GODISGOOD. #Ke’ZyahJean #babyboy #mommyanddaddysbaby. We love u so much!!!”

Ke’Zyah was diagnosed with Trisomy 13 or Patau Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes severe intellectual disabilities and physical defects, while Wyatt was pregnant. The mother of 11 has been open about her son’s condition and shared that she was told to terminate the pregnancy.

“My husband Zackariah & I are grateful to GOD to announce the birth of our miracle baby Boy…. Ke’Zyah Jean Darring Born May 27, 2022,” she wrote.

Let Keke live and twerk to her little heart’s content!