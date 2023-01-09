Kenya Moore Credits Her ‘Long Divorce’ From Marc Daly to Having No Prenup

Kenya Moore has been divorcing her ex-husband Marc Daly for two years and is opening up about what’s causing the hold-up.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was in New York City on Sunday, where she was asked about the delay in her years-long divorce from Daly.

“No prenup. No prenup,” she told TMZ. “Unfortunately.”

However, according to Moore, she’s “confident” the marriage will be dissolved “soon.”

Moore and Daly called it quits in May 2021. It came nearly two years after Daly’s initial divorce filing in 2019.

The pair first met through a mutual friend in 2016 and tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in St. Lucia in 2017. But the dynamics of their marriage were always up for debate considering that Moore resided in Atlanta with their daughter Brooklyn Daly, while Marc lived in his hometown Brooklyn, New York, where he runs his Caribbean restaurant.

The tension in their marriage also crept into the show during Marc’s guest appearances. NeNe Leakes made fun of Kenya for turning into “Ken” whenever Daly was around. The usually outspoken Moore appeared more reserved whenever her husband joined the group.

But her submission didn’t ease Daly’s frustration with her role as a reality star. He appeared visibly upset at times while filming and even stormed off set at one point. Season 13 saw an emotional Moore coming to terms with the fact that the marriage was over.

At the RHOA season 14 reunion, Moore explained why she was still not divorced from Daly, People reports.

“He’s not asking for anything at this point. It’s just at a standstill, so until we get a trial date or settle, it’s still going to go on,” she said.

Despite the lengthy divorce, Moore remains optimistic about returning to the dating scene.

“I’m definitely doing some group dating and have people pursuing me, but nothing serious yet,” she shared.

She also laughed when TMZ joked about her getting divorced in time to enjoy her “hot girl summer.”