Kevin Gates Receives The Key To His Native City, Baton Rouge

Kevin Gates has come a long way from his All or Nuthin’ mixtape era. Since then, the Bottom/Baton Rouge native has flourished as an MC – and Gates now has the key to the city of Baton Rouge.

Gates recently took to his Instagram account to share a video of him being surprised with the grand gesture during a pause in his performance at Baton Rouge’s Raising Canes River Center Arena.

In the clip, Gates’ publicist approached him on stage. She said to him, “We could not come to your hometown without recognizing you. You are a man of God — you said you work out of love, correct?”

Gates agreed with his publicist before receiving the key to the city. The clip concluded with a woman speaking to a boy, who appeared to be Gates’ son, saying, “Yo’ daddy received the key to the city.”

Gates wrote, “Feeling grateful and honored to have received the key to the city of Baton Rouge! It’s a privilege and I look forward to continuing to contribute to its growth and prosperity.”

He added, “During Ramadan, we embrace the power of reflection, gratitude, and I must say it’s been the best Ramadan ever.”

Back in 2019, Gates visited the Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program, where he blessed the teenagers with words of encouragement. The rapper was in the program back in 2002.

​​“YCP was one of the best life changing experiences for me. I really started to see myself develop. It took me away from the environment I was in and taught me teamwork and team-building skills. It taught me leadership skills and determination. With these skills there is nothing in life that you can’t overcome,” Gates said, per WAFB.

The “IDGAF ” rapper is the latest in a long line of MCs to receive the key to a city. Drake received the key to Toronto back in 2016. That same year, Compton’s Kendrick Lamar was gifted the key to the city. In 2017, Nicki Minaj was blessed with the key to Queens, New York.