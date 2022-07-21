Wendy Williams’ Ex Kevin Hunter Blasts Charlamagne For Judging His Affair, Says the Radio Host Introduced Him To Mistress

Kevin Hunter still isn’t feeling Charlamagne Tha God for going against the “code” and judging the affair he had while married to talk show host Wendy Williams.

Especially since he claims the Breakfast Club host introduced him to his mistress.

Hunter recently sat down for an interview with Choke No Joke where he remained mum about his ex-wife’s ongoing battle with Wells Fargo and his divorce from the talk show queen. But Wendy’s ex had a lot to say when it came to her former intern, Charlamagne.

“I stand on this: Taking nothing away from his talent, which he clearly has, but he would have never been able to see the light of day in the No. 1 market with the way that these vultures are, if you know what I’m talking about,” Hunter said. “There’s no room.”

In the third part of the deep-dive, Hunter explained how Charlamagne “held me down” at time when he allowed the then-aspiring radio personality to live inside his condo in New Jersey for five years. Hunter claims he looked at Charlamange as a “little brother.”

It was after a managerial dispute that the former friends went their separate ways. Despite their contentious history, Hunter still applauds Charlamagne’s talent as a radio and TV host.

But he can’t get over Charlamagne making Hunter Donkey of the Day back in 2019 after word got out about the love child he was expecting with his then-mistress now-fiance, Sharina Hudson.

“In one aspect, I applaud the efforts of, but I’m not like on some G s–t, in how you went out on me because of…how you went out on me because of a girl, over a girl,” he said. “That happens to be my baby mama. Let me say the mother of my child.”

Hunter was enraged when Charlamagne made a “mockery” of his family on air.

“Was it cool that you got on the air and made a mockery of the whole thing, when you was part of it and you knew the family structure that was being instituted?” Hunter said. “And you know what, regardless of my own actions, there’s a certain code amongst men.”

Hunter says Charlamagne was well aware of his affair with Hudson despite his close ties to Wendy.

“He introduced me to her,” Hunter quipped.