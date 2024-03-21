Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Kobe Bryant’s Parents Under Fire For Putting His First Championship Ring Up For Auction Kobe Bryant's parents are facing growing criticism after putting one of the late star's championship rings on the auction block.









Kobe Bryant’s parents are facing growing criticism from NBA fans who are upset the family has put one of the late star’s championship rings on the auction block.

Joe and Pamela Bryant came under fire after fans noticed that his first championship ring was up on sale on with Goldin Auction. A photo shared on Twitter on Sunday, March 17, 2024 shows Kobe’s first NBA championship ring which he won in the year 2000 being sold in an auction bid that ends on March 30.

The ring was gifted to Joe and Pamela following Kobe’s first of five championship wins. Made of 14-karat gold with a total of 40 diamonds, the ring amassed over $95,000 in bids by Thursday, March 21.

“This is not an executive version of the Championship ring, but the same EXACT ring given to Kobe Bryant and other Lakers players,” the auction site states.

“Obtained directly from the Bryant family, this ring is a true one-of-a-kind, and we can confirm that it is the only championship ring ever given by Kobe to his father,” the site adds, noting the letter of authenticity from Pamela that comes with the ring.

One of Kobe’s championship rings is currently up for auction 😯



(Via @TheSiteSupply ) pic.twitter.com/G11Zs14Tr7 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 17, 2024

Fans have been sounding off with criticism against Joe and Pamela for selling off a high-valued item Kobe personally gifted to them.

“Idk why his family would sell his ring, it’s not like Kobe did not leave 800 million dollars for his family🤷🤷,” one X user wrote.

“Shame on his parents,” added someone else.

Another fan said how “sad” it was to see Kobe’s parents sell an item that the late NBA star “would of never sold.”

It’s not the first time Kobe’s parents have tried to auction off his personal items. “In 2013, Bryant settled a lawsuit with Goldin Auctions related to memorabilia his parents wanted to sell. The settlement allowed for less than 10% of the items initially slated for auction to be sold,” according to CBS Sports.

In 2016, Kobe told ESPN that his relationship with his parents was “Sh*t” and cited the 2013 auction as part of the cause of their tension. A friend of the family told Daily Mail shortly after Kobe’s 2020 death that he had recently seen the Los Angeles Lakers player hug it out with his dad at a basketball camp. Kobe’s parents attended his funeral.