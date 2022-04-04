L.A. Dodgers Re-sign Andrew Toles To Help With Mental Health Challenges

The Los Angeles Dodgers have re-signed outfielder Andrew Toles, who has not played since 2018, to give him access to the team’s health insurance and mental health services.

USA Today reports Toles, 29, has schizophrenia and has not played since 2018. The Dodgers re-signing Toles will give him access to the team’s health insurance and mental health services. Toles was placed on the restricted list before the 2019 season and had his contract extended during Spring Training but did not play.

In June 2020, Toles was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing when he was found sleeping behind a Fed Ex building at the Key West International Airport. It was revealed that Toles had been in and out of mental health facilities and homeless shelters and had multiple incidents with police.

Toles’ family tried to gain legal guardianship, but Toles wouldn’t give consent. Schizophrenia affects more than two million Americans and 1 in 300 people worldwide. The neurological brain disorder is also hard to diagnose as an estimated 40% of individuals with the disorder are left untreated in a given year.

Symptoms include delusions and hallucinations, alterations of the senses, an inability to sort and interpret incoming sensations, an inability to respond appropriately, an altered sense of self, and changes in emotions, movements, and behavior.

The Dodgers currently have the league’s highest payroll at $274,808,333, which means the Dodgers will pay $24,022,427 in luxury tax payments this season, which is almost more than the Baltimore Orioles will spend their entire roster for the 2022 season.

After a 98 day lockout by the owners, the MLB season starts Thursday when the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees. Eight other games will also be played Thursday.

Toles is not expected to play for the Dodgers this season, but signing with the team will allow him to continue to receive treatment, including counseling, therapy, and medication through the Dodgers organization.