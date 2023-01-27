La La Anthony Explains Why ‘Most’ of Her Married Friends Are ‘Miserable’

It looks like La La Anthony’s views on marriage have changed in the wake of her divorce from Carmelo Anthony.

While serving as a guest co-host on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, marriage became the topic of discussion, prompting the BMF star to explain why she thinks more people are opting out of wedlock.

“I don’t hear people who aren’t married saying like, ‘I wanna get married.’ You just start hearing it less and less,” she said on the show.

“Like, before, that was a goal… I’m not in conversation with people who are like, ‘I can’t wait to meet someone and get married.’”

La La revealed just how “miserable” most of her married friends are.

“Most–I’m not saying all, I’m being careful with my words–most married people that I know are miserable. And not happy. And don’t wanna be married.”

When it came to infidelity, La La admitted that she didn’t go into her past marriage with the belief her husband would be unfaithful.

“The people in the public eye go through stuff,” La La said. “It’s like this kinda idea of like, well, people don’t feel bad for them, or what did you expect, or what did you think.”

She continued.

“Especially even dealing with athletes. It’s kinda like, well, what did you think was gonna happen? Guess what? Nobody goes into a marriage thinking that that’s gonna happen.”

“No, you don’t go into a marriage thinking that. If you thought that and believed that your connection with that person wasn’t something different, then you wouldn’t get married to them.”

When Charlamagne reminded La La of her past remarks claiming that “people gon cheat,” the Power actress shared the mindset she went into her marriage with.

“I went into a marriage saying I found a connection with someone that, we’re gonna do it different,” she explained. “Regardless if you’re an athlete, whatever you are, entertainer. Any kind of business you’re in.”