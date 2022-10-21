Lamar Tyler Becomes First ‘Bootstrapped Entrepreneur of the Year’ for Coaching and Consulting

Congratulations are in order for Lamar Tyler, co-founder and CEO of Tyler New Media and Traffic Sales and Profit (TSP).
He recently received the first-ever Bootstrapped Entrepreneur of the Year award for coaching and consulting at the annual Funnel Hacking LIVE 2022 conference in Orlando, FL.
Presented by Russell Brunson, co-founder and CEO of ClickFunnels, Tyler welcomed the award as a much-appreciated acknowledgment of his hard work, dedication and passion for success in both business and community.
“I consider it a huge honor to be a winning recipient of the inaugural Bootstrapped Entrepreneur of the Year award in coaching and consulting,” shares Tyler.
“As a coach and mentor to over 41K Black business owners and entrepreneurs all over the United States and various countries, I don’t take this recognition lightly; especially, knowing the blood, sweat and tears that my wife, Ronnie, and I have poured into building our brands, platforms and influence.”
The Bootstrapped Entrepreneur of the Year award was, specifically, created to recognize entrepreneurs who beat the odds and built their businesses from the ground up with no venture capital backing. There are seven (7) award categories: agency/freelancer, brick and mortar, software/technology, startup rookie, e-commerce, affiliate and coach/consultant, which was awarded to Tyler. After a winner is selected in each category, one (1) winner out of the seven is deemed the overall Bootstrapped Entrepreneur of the Year, which was awarded to Daniel Rosen, founder and CEO of Credit Repair Cloud.
“We started from the bottom with just an idea, but we maximized the limited resources we had and did the work that was necessary to develop and expand along the way,” continues Tyler.
“Now, we stand here as 7-figure earners who are in position to change businesses and lives. It’s been a long road, but awards like this are proof that the passionate effort it took to get here was well worth the journey.”
Today, Tyler New Media is one of the fastest-growing private companies in America recognized by Inc. magazine on its annual Inc. 5000 list (2021 & 2022). The parent company of the celebrated Traffic Sales and Profit (TSP), America’s premier learning community for purpose-driven African American businesses and entrepreneurs, Lamar and Ronnie help change the economic landscape of the Black community by closing the wealth gap through entrepreneurship and legacy.
