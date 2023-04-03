Teary LaTocha Scott Says She Didn’t Steal $30k From Sister Tamika, Reveals Open Marriage

LaTocha Scott is shedding tears over her messy fallout with her sister, Tamika Scott. The estranged Xscape member remains adamant she didn’t steal the $30,000 in royalties as Tamika claims.

LaTocha Scott went on Instagram Live Friday after her sister produced a series of receipts, which she said proved her name and likeness were forged on documents that allowed her sister and brother-in-law, Rocky Bivens, to cash royalty checks on her behalf.

The allegations debuted on the Queens of R&B: SWV and Xscape show. LaTocha Scott denied the claims.

But when Tamika Scott responded with printed documents and testimony from Tamika “Tiny” Harris’ mother Diane, LaTocha Scott decided to clear her name on Instagram Live. She said she never knew about the alleged $30,000 theft and only learned of the claims when her brought them up on the show.

“For me and my sister, we gon’ get it together. I’m reaching out. I don’t have the answers,” Tocha claimed in a video shared by Gock Topickz.

“I found out about a $30,000 allegation when I watched TV with y’all. Did I take my sister’s money? I did not.”

The “Who Do I Run To” singer went on to imply the sisters were in a financial bind years ago and she somehow needed more “clarity” about the alleged stealing.

“We were going through so much 10, 11 years ago together as a family,” LaTocha explained. “It was one of the things that—I can’t lie—we were both at our lowest. We didn’t have money.”

“We all lived with my mother […] So, when you talk about $30,000 that I don’t know anything about, all I said is ‘Can we get clarity about it?’’ she continued. “During that time, we were both helping one another, I just need clarity. ‘Cause I have my receipts and you have yours.”

Elsewhere, LaTocha Scott apologized to her Xscape group members Kandi Burruss and Tiny Harris following an interview where fellow So So Def artist Da Brat confronted the songstress with revelations about how she made her group members and label mates feel back in the day.

“If I overlooked you, Kandi, I am sorry. I never wanted to do that,” Tocha said. “I never knew you were sad.”

“I know what that sadness feels like, I really do. When we were in a group, I just wanted us to sing and be successful,” she continued. “I’m 17, 18 years old, so what do I know? I’m sorry if I made you feel sad. That was never my intention.”

LaTocha Scott also opened up about her “open marriage” with Bivens. “To all those people who are out there judging me for my relationship with my husband, we have been married for 28 years. I have been with this man through the highs and lows,” she said. She also claimed that she is “very much aware” of all the rumors surrounding her husband’s lovers, and revealed the “open” status of their marriage.

“I see everything,” LaTocha scott explained. “Some people keep the fact that they have an open relationship quiet. They want to keep it private, but we have that.”

Since the tearful plea, social media has been ablaze with memes, GIFs, and critical reactions to LaTocha Scott’s apology, which came one week after she took shady jabs at her group mates in an online video.

