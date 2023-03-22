Law Roach Shares Zendaya’s Response To His Retirement Announcement

Style architect and fashion giant Law Roach is standing behind his decision to step away from the world of crafting the images of our favorite celebrities. Following this year’s Academy Awards, the stylist took to Instagram to air out his frustrations with the constant struggles faced by Black people in the fashion space.

“If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not,” Law Roach wrote. “The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

Stylists, celebrities, and fans flooded his comments with pleas for him to reconsider; many deem him one of the most exciting, versatile, and thoughtful stylists in the business. Though his expertise stretches far and wide, his work with one client in particular has always made heads turn.

Law’s relationship with Euphoria actress Zendaya has been fruitful. The pair have managed to pull off some of the most memorable looks for events like the Golden Globes, The MET Gala, and the Oscars. On the heels of Roach’s announcement, many fans wondered what that means for their partnership.

In a recent interview with model Emily Ratajkowski on her podcast HighLow with EmRata, the 44-year-old Chicago native put the questions to rest.

“She, of course, she supported me,” he said. “She’s like, ‘Do you need me to send you on a vacation? Like, tell me what, tell me what you’re going through.’ And I you know, talk to her about, you know, just being unhappy and being unhappy for a really long time and still grieving the death of my nephew. So we had that talk. And she was like, ‘Whatever you need, whatever you need.’ But the internet is cruel. It’s really cruel.”

Roach also shared that the hadn’t reached out to Zendaya before breaking the news publicly which he said “was tough” for her but that his decision, though rooted in growing frustrations with the industry, was not at all linked to their relationship.

“People started to blame her for my retirement. And that wasn’t fair to her. And the things they were saying, of course, isn’t true. So that spilled over to my suffering, she started to suffer too. And I didn’t think I didn’t think that was fair. Because she has always protected me in this industry and vice versa.”

There is no timeline for his return but the 2022 CFDA Fashion Award recipient told People that he doesn’t “plan to walk away from it entirely.”

We sure hope not!