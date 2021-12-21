Leave Storage Worries In The Past With Koofr’s Cloud

The great thing about technology today is that it’s accessible to nearly everyone.

Computers, cell phones, and tablets have become incorporated into our daily lives, as have our connection to those devices.

Whether it’s an important work document that you’ve saved on your computer or memorable photos you’ve taken with your cell phone, that valuable data has to be saved somewhere.

Nothing is as frustrating as running out of data space.

Thanks to Koofr Cloud Storage, you won’t have to worry about ever running out of data space again. For a limited time, a lifetime subscription to 100GB of Koofr Cloud Storage is available for $29.99. That’s a savings of 94% from its regular MSRP ($540).

Koofr offers a safe, private and simple cloud storage service for all of your valuable data. Unlike other cloud companies, Koofr is the only company in its space that doesn’t track its users.

Koofr allows you to upload, access, and share any file without size limits. Koofr’s duplicate finder feature also finds and removes unnecessary duplicate files for you, saving you time and eliminating the hassle.

With the Koofr desktop app, accessing files on your remote computer is a breeze.

More than 340 Koofr users have rated the product 5 stars, and it’s received wide-spread acclaim by TechRadar (4 stars), Trustpilot (4.3 stars), and other reputable websites.

“Simplicity, fast upload, you can easily edit your files, easy to connect various apps, always accessible from different platforms, the best of its kind,” writes verified 5-star reviewer Peter R.

Koofr is accessible on desktop and mobile devices, and frequent updates to the software are included with the purchase of this deal.

While technology has made life easier for everyone, more access to it means more data is needed to keep up with demand. With Koofr’s Cloud Storage, you can rest knowing you’ll have more than enough space for your demands, and your data will be heavily protected and secure. Purchase it today for $29.99.

Prices subject to change.