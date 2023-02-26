LeBron James and Son, Bronny James Could Add 50 Percent Value Jump to the NBA

It’s a high possibility that Bronny James could play in the NBA alongside his father, LeBron James. And, over the past few days, analysts have been discussing the potential father-son duo in the league.

According to Forbes, the NBA franchise value could skyrocket 50 percent.

“Assuming it’d be a middle-of-the-road team that drafts high enough to pick Bronny and then signs dad, their franchise value could jump as much as 50%,” Pinnacle Advertising Creative Director, Bob Dorfman said, according to Forbes.

Dorman added: “A franchise like Orlando could double their $1.85 billion value practically overnight,” he added.

The star power Bronny and James would add to the league hasn’t been seen before.

“The marketing implications are Brontastic,” Dorfman said to Forbes. “The franchise value of the team that lands them will skyrocket, their games will become must-see events that command huge ticket prices and prime-time viewing slots, and they could quickly turn into a playoff powerhouse.”

“Obviously, much depends on LeBron’s longevity and Bronny’s potential, but the possibilities are mind-boggling,” he added. “And LeBron could always transition to player-coach, guiding his son to superstardom.”

Earlier this year, James became NBA’s all-time leading scorer by breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 39 year record. And, less than a week after becoming the NBA all-time scorer, Bron and his LIFEWTR launched a campaign to award $100,000 in grants to help people realize their dreams.

According to a press release, LeBron joined forces with LIFEWTR in 2022 with aims to help people accomplish their goals.

“This partnership with LIFEWTR is about celebrating community, purpose and creativity, so it’s exciting to see those values come to life in this campaign,” James said.

“The ‘more’ in my life is what drives me – my family, uplifting my community and tapping into those things that bring you joy – all while supporting and inspiring others to do, and be, more along the way.”