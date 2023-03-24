LeBron James and Uninterrupted Are Bringing Carl Lewis’s Story To Life In New Documentary

Olympian Carl Lewis is getting the documentary treatment thanks to LeBron James’ and Maverick Carter’s Emmy-winning athlete empowerment platform, Uninterrupted, and Noah Media Group, a London-based production house.

The feature-length film will explore the storied 18-year career of the athlete and the unconventional path he took on his way to winning nine Olympic gold medals. Lewis—who was once voted Sportsman of the Century by the International Olympic Committee—will take center stage alongside his family, closest friends, and never-before-seen vast archive. “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Carl to tell his timely and important story,” said the film’s director and Noah Media Group Co-founder, Gabriel Clarke. “The aim has always been to capture the true scale of his sporting and cultural impact, making LeBron, Maverick, and the brilliant UNINTERRUPTED team the ideal production team-mates.”

The former Sports Illustrated “Olympian of the Century,” now 61, had this to say at this week’s Indian Sports Honours, “The greatest thing about sport is that the basics will never change. It is hard work, dedication, and sacrifice. And that sacrifice is practicing day in and day out. Maybe, you can’t go to places…[or be in] relationships. Everyone that has success has the same message—hard work, focus, dedication, and sacrifice. We want to tell the young people that, hey, it works. Everybody told me that, and now I am telling them that.”

Though Lewis is sometimes left out of conversations about all-time great athletes for other names, he is an undisputed icon in American sports whose story and career have opened many doors for those who came after him. Currently, Uninterrupted is back with the sixth season of its HBO series, The Shop, which features conversations with some of the world’s most interesting athletes, entertainers, and cultural leaders.