LeBron James Collaborates With PlayStation on Limited Edition Console Cover and Wireless Controller

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has teamed up with PlayStation to design a limited edition PlayStation 5 console cover and Dual Sense wireless controller.

PlayStation also announced that the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is a part of their new PlayStation Playmakers program.

James posted the controller to his Instagram page Wednesday.

“Had fun with this one @playstation!! 🎮 These words inspire me and my I Promise students and I hope do the same for gamers all over. Still crazy to think a kid from Akron who grew up playing games is getting to create something like this! 🙏🏾👑 #PlayStationPlaymaker #ad”

The specially-designed PS5 accessories will be available in select countries around the world.

In a written statement, James said, “It’s still crazy to think a kid from Akron who grew up playing games is getting to create something like this. Designing a console cover and controller with PlayStation that gives a nod to my I Promise students and where we come from is a pretty cool thing. I hope it’s something that continues to inspire everyone who touches it, and that they have a little fun finding meaning in every detail.”

James is just one of many PlayStation Playmakers. The company has also recruited a whole raft of celebrities, including country music star Jimmie Allen, actor and comedian King Bach, professional BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester, WNBA All-Rookie NaLyssa Smith, NFL stars Ja’Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb, French football freestyler Lisa Zimouche, Belgian football star Romelu Lukaku, and 0Brazilian content creator Julio Cocielo.

“King” James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer last month when he toppled the record held by six-time NBA MVP and Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had held the record for 39 years, mostly thanks to the sky-hook.