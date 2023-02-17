LeBron James Launches Campaign to Award $100,000 in Grants

Lebron James continues to make huge contributions. Shortly after becoming NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Bron and his LIFEWTR launched a campaign to award $100,000 in grants to help people realize their dreams.

According to a press release, LeBron joined forces with LIFEWTR in 2022 with aims to help people accomplish their goals.

“This partnership with LIFEWTR is about celebrating community, purpose and creativity, so it’s exciting to see those values come to life in this campaign,” James said.

“The ‘more’ in my life is what drives me – my family, uplifting my community and tapping into those things that bring you joy – all while supporting and inspiring others to do, and be, more along the way.”

Emily Boido, Senior Director Marketing, Enhanced Water Brands added: “This campaign marks a major milestone for LIFEWTR as the brand embarks on a new journey to show people how we can help them thrive—starting with whole body hydration.

“We couldn’t think of a better partner to join us in telling this story than LeBron James. As a multi-talented global icon and mentor to many, he embodies the spirit of the More to Life message which is why we have come together to encourage people to take the time to care for and embrace their many sides, in the hopes to get more out of life.”

Last week, James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer when the Los Angeles Lakers’ took on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lebron surpassed the record held by six-time NBA MVP and Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for 39 years.

James needed 36 points to break Jabbar’s record. James knocked down a fadeaway jumper from the left elbow with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter, sending a supercharged Los Angeles crowd into a frenzy.

James celebrated, and officials paused the game for minutes to honor him on the court, where his mother, wife and children met and embraced him.