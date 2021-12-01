LeBron James Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19, Teammate Anthony Davis Confirms Report

The coronavirus still has the world in its grip as a new variant, Omicron, is on the rise.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James had to be placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols as he has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. As per NBA rules, James will most likely miss a minimum of 10 games.

LeBron James — who the Lakers are listing in health and safety protocols — is expected to miss several games, source tells ESPN. Players with positive Covid cases must be out a minimum of 10 days. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2021

LeBron James took 3 COVID tests today. Test 1 (lateral flow) was positive. The 2nd (PCR) test was negative. James was then given a 3rd tiebreaker test which came back positive. I’m told he’s asymptotic at this time. Team chartered a private jet to take Lebron back to L.A. — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) December 1, 2021

After the Lakers won their latest game 117-92 against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center, according to SB Nation’s Siver Screen and Roll, teammate Anthony Davis confirmed that King has the coronavirus.

“I talked to him today,” Davis said. “Obviously, me and LB is close and I checked on him. Just hearing what Joel Embiid said — obviously (Embiid) was scared. He said that he thought he wasn’t going to make it. COVID is a scary thing. Especially with all the new variants coming out and all that… it’s a scary situation. He said he’s good.”

In September, according to CBS News, the future Hall of Famer and four-time NBA champion said that although he was highly skeptical about the vaccination, he said that it boiled down to doing what was “best suited” for his immediate family.

He confirmed before the season started that he was vaccinated for COVID-19.

“I know that I was very (skeptical) about it all but after doing my research. I felt like it was best suited for not only me but for my family and my friends,” James stated at the time.

“He said he’s good,” Davis said. “He said he’s asymptomatic, which is a good sign, but we want to make sure that he gets back. Health is what’s most important. It’s bigger than basketball. He has a family and we want to make sure that he’s good no matter what.”