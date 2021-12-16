A ‘Mary’ Stylish Christmas: Amazon Looks Inspired by Mary J. Blige

For almost 30 years, Mary J. Blige has been more than the Queen of Hip Hop Soul. She’s been a muse for style as it relates to Black woman everywhere! She can give it to you ultra glam with full-length fur coats and bundles of luxurious hair, or she can be effortlessly beautiful with thigh-high boots and baseball cap. No matter the occasion, Mary is dressed to impress for television, magazine spreads, and in concert!

Did you know that you can find these same items on Amazon ? Oh yes, you can look like a member of Mary’s entourage this season without breaking the bank. Check it out!

Baby, it’s cold outside! Why not step out and turn heads in something like this suede leather coat by Bellivera. Nothing says “in true Mary fashion” like a signature fur coat. This belted trench look has a detachable faux fur collar to accommodate any mood you’re feeling.

These sets look plain jane at first glance, but once you slip into one, you’ll love the way its stretchy material flatters your curves. You can dress it up with heel pumps and red lipstick, or go real relaxed with a pair of sneakers for a run to the grocery store.

You’ll be so confident wearing this jacket, you won’t care who sees you dancing off-beat at the Christmas party! want Strut your stuff in this soft, faux leather jacket by Bellivera. Perfect to match with a basic T-shirt, skinny jeans, jumpsuit, or dress. Finish with knee-high boots, and you’re out the door!

Mary doesn’t leave the house without hoops and neither should you! ’90s trends are back, and these earrings are no exception! Because the name is subtle, even the most professional woman can rock a pair of these by N/C.

Do you remember Mary’s interview with Hillary Clinton surrounding her run for president? Mary rocked a blue business suit similar to this pant ensemble! You can do business or a rooftop party in this simplistic and sophisticated suit. This item comes in several colors and accommodates full-figured women, too! Add a cami, crop top, or silk blouse, and you’re a hit.

Toss this snapback into your Amazon cart to accompany your hoop earrings and track suit! This item brings back memories from Mary’s What’s the 411? album. It also protects your hair from harsh winter wind and bad hair days!

Boots are a must for this season, and nothing says “fab” like animal print. Complete your Mary J. slay with these suede stiletto boots. They look great with a Bodycon dress, a fur coat, and a motorcycle jacket!

Which of Mary J. Blige fashion trends have you been tempted to try? We’re pretty sure you can find them on Amazon!