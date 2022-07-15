LeToya Luckett Talks Brand Ambassador Role With Black Woman Owned Feminine Care Company Kushae

Singer/actress LeToya Luckett has been tapped as the official brand ambassador of the first OB/GYN-created, plant-based feminine care system Kushae (pronounced koo-SHAY).

As a celebrity mom of two, LeToya knows firsthand the importance of using all-natural products. It’s why she was proud to put her name behind the Black woman-owned and operated brand.

“I am excited to work with Kushae. As the proud Mom of two beautiful children, I understand how the different phases of life can change a woman’s body,” LeToya said.

“I support Kushae’s simple, science-backed natural products and welcome the opportunity to spread positive information to educate women about the importance of their feminine health and wellness.”

LeToya had already been using natural products on her children when she stumbled upon Kushae naturally while in search of organic products for herself.

“I was looking for a product with natural ingredients,” LeToya told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “With my kids, I found myself using all-natural products with them. So I’m like, ‘why can’t I?'”

After doing her own research and coming up short, the Greenleaf star learned about Kushae through a recommendation from her management team. After trying the plant-based products for herself, LeToya was sold.

“I love that it was created by two Black women one being an OBGYN,” she said.

Since its launch in 2018, the company has worked to reach and support women one “Kushae” at a time. By 2020, Kushae achieved triple revenue year-over-year growth and debuted in Whole Foods Market. Co-Founder & CEO, Kimba Williams recently raised $1.25M through venture capital/angel investors, making her one of the first 100 Black women to do so.

On Thursday, Kushae launched its new deodorant stick aimed at fighting sweaty, musty odors in the pelvic region.

With backing from the likes of LeToya Luckett, Kushae is the first feminine health and hygiene company to launch a major global celebrity campaign aimed at making feminine health a priority.

“Women are craving real, credible, honest sources of information about feminine and intimate health. We chose LeToya Luckett as our Kushae’s Brand Ambassador because of her passion for healthy living,” Williams said.

“We welcome her unique perspective as a woman of color, Mom, and health advocate to help spread the word about the importance of using natural, chemical-free products.”