Lewis Hamilton Cleared to Wear Nose Rings During Races

Lewis Hamilton has been cleared to wear his jewelry during an upcoming race in Bahrain.

According to TMZ, Hamilton was cleared by the FIA because the process of taking the studs in and out of his nose might cause “disfigurement.”

“The Stewards consulted the FIA Medical Delegate, who viewed the medical report, examined the driver, and concurred with the opinion therein,” the decision read.

“We have determined to take no further action as there are concerns about disfigurement with frequent attempts at removal of the device,” the decision read.

Last year, FIA made it known that it wanted jewelry removed for safety reasons. Hamilton pushed back by only removing one of his nose rings. However, the issue emerged after Hamilton produced a medical note that said he had suffered an infection.

Hamilton, a British race-car driver, holds the F1 record for victories. He is tied with Michal Schumacher for the most drivers’ championships, at 7. In 2008, Hamilton was the first Black driver to win the F1 world drivers’ championship.

Hamilton began his racing career at just eight years old. At 10, he won the British Kart Championship. Then, at 13, Hamilton signed to the McLaren and Mercedes-Benz Young Driver Support Programme. In 1998, Hamilton made history when he became the youngest-ever driver to be ranked No. 1 in the sport.

Also, Hamilton irked the FIA when he wore a shirt that called for the arrest of the police officers who murdered Breonna Taylor. Shortly afterward, the FIA said drivers were only allowed to wear race suits that were closed up to the neck when they stood on the podium.