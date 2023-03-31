Life At Cal U Coming to an End: Yara Shahidi Announces Final Season of 'Grown-ish'

Freeform is done with the -ish.

Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi left a message for her fans on the network’s YouTube channel revealing that season six of the series will be its final season.

“Hey grown-ish fam, it’s Yara, and I wanted to share the news with you guys, our day ones, that season 6 of grown-ish will be our final season,” she shared in the video. “But don’t be sad, because we’re going to do it up big.”

According to People, the final season will be released in two parts, the first airing this summer and the second part following in 2024, “which means you still have a full year with the crew at Cal U,” the actor and producer said to fans.

“And we have so much to celebrate this season, including hitting our hundredth episode,” she said, revealing some guest stars that will join the cast, including Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak, and The Free Nationals. She noted that the network would be sharing more names soon.

“You guys have been with us since season 1, and it has been such an honor to play Zoey and grow up alongside her for the past nine years,” she shared, recalling her starting role on black-ish. “Your support over the last five seasons has really meant the world to us, the cast and crew, and we wanna take the time to thank you all for the love and support that has kept us going.”

“And like I said, there’s still another season to go and trust me, it’s gonna be big,” Shahidi reiterated.

The first season of grown-ish premiered in January 2018. The black-ish spinoff surrounded Shahidi’s character Zoey Johnson’s college experience and starred singing duo Chloe and Halle Bailey. Season five underwent some changes in the plot as Marcus Scribner, who plays Zoey’s brother Andre “Junior” Johnson, took on the lead role following his sister’s exit from college. In addition to Shahidi and Scribner, the final season will star Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins.

“We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement,” executive producer Kenya Barris said in a statement. “To be able to watch Yara, Marcus [Scribner] and our entire grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor.”