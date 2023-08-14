Fans Shocked By Sudden Passing Of Rapper Magoo At Age 50

Virginia native Magoo, the lyrical component of the hip-hop group Timbaland & Magoo, has died at the age of 50. The sad news was revealed initially by Digital Black of the group Playa on his Instagram page on August 13, 2023.

The cause of death for Magoo, born Melvin Barcliff, hasn’t officially been disclosed.

“Man, can’t believe this RIH Magoo damn big bro wasn’t ready for this at all #superfriends“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digital Black (@blackplaya502)

According to The New York Post, Magoo “jump-started” his music career in 1989 after meeting fellow teenager Timbaland. They also joined Larry Live and Pharrell Williams to form a group called SBI (Surrounded by Idiots).

The duo Timbaland & Magoo was introduced to the hip-hop world in 1997 when they released their debut album, Welcome to Our World. The platinum-selling album had the hit single “Up Jumps da Boogie.” The Norfolk, VA, friends released two more albums, Indecent Proposal in 2001 and then in 2003 with Under Construction, Part II.

“Pony” singer Ginuwine acknowledged Magoo’s death on social media. He also expressed that Magoo wasn’t the only friend he had lost recently.

“I don’t even know how to say anything at this point I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE, and it’s due date ….this dude, always pushed me …I will miss you maganooo that’s what we called him ….. totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward I know we didn’t talk a lot but the love was and will be always there my brotha, I will see you soon bro we all have our date, and I’m expecting the bro hug when I get there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MR. Superman.Elgin B Lumpkin (@ginuwine)

There has been no public acknowledgment from Timbaland, but Magoo received tributes from people across Twitter.