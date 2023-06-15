Morgan State's Band Shut It Down At The White House’s Juneteenth Event

Morgan State University’s marching band performed at the White House in Washington D.C. for a Juneteenth concert on June 13.
According to WMAR Baltimore, Morgan State University’s Magnificent Marching Machine was among several HBCU bands, and some notable other performers, at President Biden’s Juneteenth Concert. The event was supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, Pernod Ricard USA, STARZ #TaketheLead Initiative, and The Recording Academy.
Included on the list of people and bands that participated were Audra McDonald, Broadway Inspirational Voices, Colman Domingo, the Fisk Jubilee Singers, Hampton University Concert Choir, Jennifer Hudson, Ledisi, Maverick City Music, Method Man, Nicco Annan, Patina Miller, Step Afrika!, Tennessee State University Marching Band – Aristocrat of Bands, and “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band.
The celebration comes after President Biden signed Juneteenth as a federal holiday into law in 2021.
“It’s a great opportunity to showcase the band and to showcase Morgan State’s talent,” Travis Jones, a drum major for the band, expressed to The Baltimore Banner. “Before all this attention, HBCUs weren’t getting the light they deserve until bad things happened,” Jones said. “But now, we can reflect and look at all the good things that have happened.”
The band also announced it will have the distinction of being the first HBCU marching band to showcase their talents at the D-Day 80 Normandy Parade, taking place on June 6, 2024, in Normandy, France.
“When we think of the historic events that have shaped the 20th century and the decades thereafter, the courageous moments that took place on the beaches of Normandy, France nearly 80 years ago, are among them. The opportunity to have our students not only represent our University but also our nation on such a grand world stage in recognition of such a monumental occasion is truly an honor,” said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University, in a written statement.
“Our thanks to the event organizers for their recognition of the talented student performers we have at Morgan, and for providing them with this lifetime experience allowing them to touch history,” he continued in a statement.
The Magnificent Marching Machine plans on performing “America the Beautiful” while marching between the two historic towns, Vierville-sur-Mer and Saint Laurent-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach. Band members will pay their respects by placing a wreath at the Normandy American Cemetery, where more than 9,300 soldiers are laid to rest. While at the cemetery, the band will perform a rendition of “Tribute to (Fallen) Americans.”