Morgan State's Band Shut It Down At The White House’s Juneteenth Event

Morgan State University’s marching band performed at the White House in Washington D.C. for a Juneteenth concert on June 13.

According to WMAR Baltimore, Morgan State University’s Magnificent Marching Machine was among several HBCU bands, and some notable other performers, at President Biden’s Juneteenth Concert. The event was supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, Pernod Ricard USA, STARZ #TaketheLead Initiative, and The Recording Academy.

Included on the list of people and bands that participated were Audra McDonald, Broadway Inspirational Voices, Colman Domingo, the Fisk Jubilee Singers, Hampton University Concert Choir, Jennifer Hudson, Ledisi, Maverick City Music, Method Man, Nicco Annan, Patina Miller, Step Afrika!, Tennessee State University Marching Band – Aristocrat of Bands, and “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band.

The celebration comes after President Biden signed Juneteenth as a federal holiday into law in 2021.