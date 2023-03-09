Lifetime Announces Second Janet Jackson Documentary and Keyshia Cole Musical Biopic

Lifetime is serving Black culture consumers that good stuff. On Wednesday, Lifetime and A&E announced that Janet Jackson’s life story will receive another treatment.

Janet Jackson: Family First follows 2022’s four-part docuseries (which also on Lifetime and A&E) and will show Jackson on her upcoming “Together Again” tour, where she will reconnect with her brother Randy Jackson.

According to Deadline, Janet Jackson: Family First will be produced by Banijay’s Workerbee and directed by Ben Hirsch with Jackson and Randy Jackson serving as co-producers.

“I was touched by the love and support from the wonderful fans who enjoyed the documentary,” Jackson said in a statement. “I am excited to continue to share my story, and welcome fans into my life and the ‘Together Again’ tour. Thank you for your never-ending support, and I hope you enjoy the next chapter.”

On June 3, Lifetime and A&E will also show a two-hour documentary TLC Forever, which will shed light on the legendary trio.

Keyshia Cole is set to executive produce—while also making her acting debut, playing herself—in Lifetime’s Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story. This musical biopic, directed by D’Angela Proctor and Manu Boyern, follows Cole’s early days in Oakland, where she withstood trials and tribulations on her journey to become a successful crooner. Cole’s mother Frankie Lons will be played by Debbi Morgan.

Deadline also reports that Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story (which premiere Saturday, June 24) will feature a new song by Cole, “Forever is a Thing.”

Earlier this year, Cole was accused of degrading her mother for financial gain, a claim she denied on Twitter.