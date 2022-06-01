M&M’s Announce Collaboration with Rapper Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X always knows how to bring attention to anything he’s working on, so his latest collaboration with M&M’s may be a marriage made in heaven.

“M&M’S is iconic and I’m a huge fan of the brand,” said the openly gay rapper in a written statement. “I’m excited to work with them on some really cool projects this year that are as colorful as they are.”

After being around for 80 years, the delicious bite-sized candy has announced an evolved purpose, focusing on creating a world where everyone feels they belong.

Lil Nas X and M&M’s plan on leveraging the power of music to create a new platform that will bring people together as they celebrate music, network, and enjoy more moments of fun through a series of initiatives that will take place later this year.

The collaboration plans to feature a string of music-centric initiatives. M&M’s will have a presence at several summertime festivals and will give people the opportunity to join in from home via a digital M&M’S Music Lounge.

“In the world Mars wants tomorrow, society is inclusive. And through the M&M’s brand we’re committed to inspiring moments of connection and fun by encouraging a deeper sense of belonging,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Mars Wrigley senior brand director. “Music is one of the most powerful tools to bring people together. Like our iconic M&M’S brand, music sparks nostalgia, memories, and fun and we are thrilled to be able to partner with one of the most trailblazing artists in the world, Lil Nas X, to help us further cement M&M’S role within entertainment.”

