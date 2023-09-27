Lil Yachty Hits the Road With Women-Only Band On ‘Field Trip’ Tour

Lil Yachty has just hit the road for his “Field Trip” tour with a cool wrinkle: an all-female band.

In an interview with Grammy.com, the 26-year-old recording artist explained why he wanted nothing but women in the band.

“My life is surrounded by women—my two assistants, my mother as a manager, a lot of my friends are women. Women really help me throughout my day. I just think that women are so powerful. I feel like they rule the world. They are the most important aspect to this world and they don’t get enough credit or shine, especially Black women. So that was my aura behind it. I just wanted to showcase that women can shred just as good as men.”

The women that Yachty recruited for the tour are vocalists Lea Grace Swinson and Romana R. Saintil, drummer Monica Carter, bassist Téja Veal, guitarist Quenequia Graves, and pianist Kennedy Avery Smith.

When he put out the word that he was auditioning women for the band, Lil Yachty “hundreds of women came from all over.” Some of them sent in auditions online. When listening to these women, he said he felt like Simon Cowell, the America’s Got Talent panelist.

“They’re all so talented, so they all learned it very quick,” Lil Yachty said. “I gave [the music] to them early, and gave them the stems. When it was day one, they all knew the songs. Even my new guitarist that came in later than everyone, she came in knowing the music.”

The tour will hit the United States from coast to coast before taking off four Europe in November. It concludes in Vienna on Dec. 17, 2023.

