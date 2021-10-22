Listen To The Latest News On The Go With Newsly’s Premium Plan

It can be hard not to have your entire day consumed by technology, especially now when we have to stay virtually connected and keep up with everything that’s going on around the world. While excessive screen time can be detrimental to your health, it’s also important to stay updated on global trends and events. So, how can you strike a balance?

Thanks to Newsly Audio News, you can now receive updates on the latest news in the world of politics, business, entertainment, tech, and science, without needing to glance at your phone screen every hour. Newsly gathers top trending web articles from the US, Canada, UK, Brazil, and Colombia round the clock and reads them out to you while you commute, cook, clean, or relax — and you can now get a year’s access to the Premium Plan for only $49.

If you’re only interested in specific topics, Newsly lets you create a custom playlist with articles about those topics, including sports, entertainment, and health. And you’re not getting just articles, there’s also a wide range of podcasts from 13 different categories to choose from. With fresh stories and podcasts uploaded 24/7, you can follow the news as it unfolds.

Over the years, Newsly has been ranked highly by several startup publications like Startup Canada and Startup Pill. A lot of people rely on the service as a go-to source for trending news, and with a 5/5 rating on the App Store and 4.9/5 on Google Play, you know you can also trust this app for accurate news all day.

With Newsly, all you have to do is press ‘Play All’, sit back, and listen to all the trending articles without shooting up your screen time. Normally, a yearly subscription to the premium service is available for $119, but for a limited time, you can get it at a 59% discount for $49.

Prices subject to change.