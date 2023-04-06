Lizzo Married to Jack Black’s Character in Star Wars ‘The Mandalorian’ Episode

Lizzo has entered the galaxy far, far away.

The singer and flutist made her official debut in Star Wars during a recent episode of The Mandalorian called “Guns for Hire.”

According to Z104.3, fans of the artist got a chance to see her on planet Plazir-15 as “The Duchess,” who is married to Captain Bombardier, played by Jack Black. Together, they are the rulers of the planet.

The singer turns up after Din Djarin, Bo-Katan Kryze and Grogu visited Plazir-15 to reunite with Bo-Katan’s former mercenary crew. The Duchess and Captain Bombardier are needed as the planet is experiencing malfunctioning droids.

On Wednesday, following the episode’s release, the Grammy-winning artist bragged about her special role on Twitter. “I’m in Star Wars YALL!” Lizzo wrote, along with a photo of herself surrounded by Baby Yoda merchandise. Predictions see Lizzo showing up in future episodes of The Mandalorian.

Fans can stream The Mandalorian on Disney+, and catch new episodes every Wednesday.

The debut role isn’t the only news the new Star Wars actress posted this month. On April 4, Lizzo announced season two of her award-winning reality competition series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. “Hi. I know it’s been a lot of noise. My mission is to help as many marginalized people as I can with my platform…If you are a big girl that can sing & dance I’m currently holding auditions for season 2 of my show ‘Watch Out for the Big GRRRLS,’” she wrote, announcing the casting call.

Hi. I know it’s been a lot of noise. My mission is to help as many marginalized people as I can with my platform… If you are a big girl that can sing & dance I’m currently holding auditions for season 2 of my show ‘Watch Out for the Big GRRRLS’ https://t.co/qWuEqXKyHM — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 4, 2023

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Lizzo made the deal with Amazon Studios following the show’s several wins last awards season, including the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, Costume Designers Guild Awards, Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and Producers Guild Awards.

Last season followed 13 “Big Grrrls” with hopes of becoming one of Lizzo’s tour dancers.