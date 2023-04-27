Don't Call It a Comeback! LL Cool J Readies First Arena Tour in 27 Years

L.L. Cool J always said, “Don’t call it a comeback!”

But that is exactly what it is! After spending many years in Hollywood, LL Cool J is hitting the road for the first time in over 30 years, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. This will be the first arena tour for the Queens native since 1996.

L.L’.s Rock the Bells partnered with the touring giant Live Nation to bring The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live beginning June 25, 2023.

In a written statement, the rapper said, “I’m excited to be on my first arena tour in 30 years. It’s proof that our culture is more viable than ever. Get ready for some non-stop beats and rhymes. See you this summer!”

The father of four is bringing legendary classic hip-hop artists along for the ride, such as The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip, with every tour date featuring a different hip-hop performer and DJ.

Although the NCIS actor is headlining the tour, the show will be a collective musical set, highlighting the guest appearances in that particular show. It is being billed as a “nonstop musical mash-up.”

The artists performing will be interwoven within one continuous musical set backed by The Roots. Legendary artists you can expect to see are Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross, and more.

General ticket sales begin on April 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. EST. The first show on The F.O.R.C.E. Live will kick off in Boston at TD Garden before making two stops in the tri-state area and ending in September at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.