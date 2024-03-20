Food by Jeroslyn JoVonn LL Cool J Releases New Limited-Edition Knob Creek x Rock The Bells Bourbon LL Cool J has teamed up with Knob Creek for a new limited-edition bourbon line that merges whiskey with hip-hop culture.









LL Cool J has teamed up with Knobb Creek for a new limited-edition bourbon line that merges whiskey with hip-hop culture.

Dubbed Knob Creek x Rock The Bells, the new whiskey presents a single-barrel bourbon line that’s been aged nine years, says Robb Report. It’s a result of Knob Creek, part of the Kentucky-made Jim Beam Small Batch Collection, securing a partnership with LL’s lifestyle/media brand and touring festival, Rock The Bells.

Hip-hop is at the forefront of the new collaboration, with names like Wu-Tang’s Raekwon joining the advertising campaign by giving out signed bottles at a few liquor stores in New York earlier this month. Made to “honor the foundational elements of hip-hop while nurturing its future,” according to Knob Creek, the limited-edition bourbon line celebrates the timeless legacy of hip-hop and the spirit of collaboration.

Not much is known about the new bourbon that will continue its rollout into 2024. It’s the second hip-hop-based partnership Knob Creek has launched in recent months.

In November, the whiskey company teamed up with Kentucky native Jack Harlow for a limited-edition bourbon with a suggested retail price of $59.99. The bourbon was only available in the cities where the rapper was performing as part of his “No Place Like Home” tour. Proceeds from the bourbon sales benefitted Harlow’s nonprofit, the Jack Harlow Foundation. His parents, Maggie and Brian Harlow, selected the whiskey along with Jim Beam master distillers Fred and Freddie Noe.

Raekwon’s involvement in the Knob Creek x Rock The Bells collaboration follows Wu-Tang producer and rapper the RZA’s partnership with scotch brand Ballantine for the 7 American Barrel x RZA Limited Edition. The blended scotch was aged for seven years and finished in American oak casks. It was inspired by a poem RZA wrote about his experience visiting Scotland.

Other rappers who have launched whiskey endeavors and campaigns in recent years include Drake (Virginia Black) and A$AP Rocky (Mercer + Prince).

