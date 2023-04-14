Lolo Jones Calls Shaq Out For Calling Angel Reese LSU’s Greatest Athlete: ‘Bro, Chill on the Pain Meds’

When Shaquille O’Neal declared LSU women’s basketball player Angel Reese “the greatest athlete ever to come out of LSU sports,” he got pushback for the statement, with some saying former LSU football player Joe Burrow fits that bill. But, one former player, a very respected and decorated former LSU athlete, disagrees with Shaq on his coronation.

According to TMZ, track-and-field legend Lolo Jones has something to say to the NBA Hall of Famer for anointing Reese the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of all time).

Although she admittedly said she wouldn’t say she deserves the title, she is definitely in the conversation. As a student at LSU, Jones, who went on to make a big splash in the Olympics, won MORE titles than Burrow. She won three NCAA titles and earned 11 All-American honors as a student-athlete.

But, she thinks Shaq was “high” on pain medication and wanted to stir the pot with the claim.

“Shaq knew what he was doing,” Jones said. “Shaq’s just bored. He’s coming off hip surgery. He’s chilling at home. I think Shaq, honestly, is high on some pain medicines. The list is so big with LSU.”

Jones names several Olympians who attended LSU to counter Shaq’s claim. She also mentions baseball athletes who attended the university and had great stats.

“So, for Shaq to have the audacity to say ‘she’s the best ever,’” Jones continued, “I’m like, ‘Bro, chill on the pain meds,’ because that list is arduous. So long.”

She acknowledges her awards and accomplishments but insists she means no disrespect toward Reese.

“We’re not hating on Angel. We love to see it. She’s cooking. Let her keep cooking. But I’m telling you, LSU track and field is the powerhouse for that university.”

She goes on to say that LSU track and field has the most national titles.

Check out the video below: