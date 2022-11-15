Lori Harvey Stuns in See-Through Wedding Dress Designed by the Late Virgil Abloh

Lori Harvey stepped out in an eccentric all-white ensemble that actually served as an eccentric wedding dress designed by the late great Virgil Abloh.

On Saturday, Harvey attended the Baby2Baby Galal at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Daily Mail reports. Harvey made heads turn as she showed off some serious side boob in an eye-catching backless dress/catsuit that included a large sultry split in the back.

Harvey topped off the look with white skintight leggings paired with long-sleeved gloves that covered her head and nude heels.

Many assumed the number was an edgy jumpsuit. But it was actually a unique street-style wedding gown designed by the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, Pop Sugar reports.

Harvey’s stylist Elly Karamoh worked with Abloh’s Off White to source the model’s look for the star-studded event. The stylist took to Instagram on Monday to further highlight the look.

“The balaclava gown. This collection, at it’s earliest stages, was started and designed by Virgil Abloh before his passing in 2021,” she captioned the post.

“The entire collection was then passed on to his successor @ibkamara ; who then applied his genius and creative DNA to complete this fairy tale story,” Karamoh continued.

“The gown was the off-white version of a bridal gown. Architectural glamour ; broke down into 3 fragile tulle – like Fabric layers. A catsuit , the most beautiful sheer one piece dress , and the balaclava attached with sleeves that transformed the entire look into a couture moment.”

Harvey also shared a few fashionista shots posing in the wedding dress.

“Had the pleasure of attending the @baby2baby Gala last night and wow what an incredible evening for an even more incredible cause. So glad I could be a part of it,” Harvey captioned her post.