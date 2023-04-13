Louisiana Police Officers Plead Not Guilty For Involvement In Deadly Arrest of Black Motorist

After more than three years, five Louisiana police officers pleaded not guilty for their involvement in the deadly arrest that led to the death of Ronald Greene.

CNN reports that one of the Louisiana law enforcement officers, Kory York, faces negligent homicide charges while three other troopers and a Union Parish deputy face charges that range from malfeasance in office to obstruction of justice. All officers have denied wrongdoing.

“Plea bargaining in this case, is very unlikely,” York’s attorney, J. Michael Small, said.

Greene, 49, died on May 10, 2019 after police officers arrested him during a traffic stop. Officers originally told Greene’s family that he died in a car crash but body came footage tells a completely different story.

While the white officers assaulted him by beating, kicking, using a taser and dragging the victim, Greene can be heard screaming, “I’m scared,”, according to NOLA. York was seen dragging Greene by his ankle shackles, putting his foot on his back to force him down, leaving him face down in the dirt for over nine minutes.

The Union Parish sheriff’s deputy can be heard telling Greene, “S—- hurts, doesn’t it?”

Another officer involved described the incident with Greene as “torture and murder.”

Greene’s family was present during the arraignment. Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, was disappointed in the outcome but prays justice happens. “Justice delayed is not justice denied. Louisiana, right your wrongs!,” she said. “Bring it!” The family filed a wrongful-death civil lawsuit against the troopers involved in the incident and their superiors and also seek damages for all medical and funeral expenses.

According to CNN, Dakota DeMoss was fired in 2021 over an excessive force incident. York received a 50-hour suspension for his role, but after suspension, he was able to return to active duty. Trooper Chris Hollingsworth died in 2020 in a car crash.

The next court hearing is May 12.