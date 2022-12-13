P. Diddy's Mystery Baby Mother to Rapper's Sixth Child Revealed

Sean Combs made a revelation over the weekend.

He was hiding a secret but announced on Twitter this past Saturday that he has just had his sixth child (seven if you include Al B. Sure! ’s son, Quincy, who he adopted). Now, the world knows the name of the baby’s mother!

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

In the Twitter post, Combs mentioned everyone but the newborn’s mother.

According to TMZ, the identity of the woman who birthed Love Sean Combs has been revealed. The media outlet obtained the birth certificate, and the baby’s mother is listed as a 28-year-old named Dana Tran. She purportedly works in the cybersecurity industry. No details have been provided about how they met or how long they’ve known each other.

After the announcement of their daughter by Combs, she deleted her Instagram account.

One thing Diddy does is stay busy!

Last month, the Revolt boss entered the cannabis game when Cresco Labs, a cannabis wholesaler, and Columbia Care agreed to sell their New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts assets to him. Once completed, the deal will be worth $185,000,000.

When the deal is finalized, Combs will be the owner of the country’s first Black-owned and operated, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator. This is his first investment in the industry. Combs wants to open the doors for Black entrepreneurs and other minority groups who are underrepresented and underserved.

This deal will add the cannabis industry to the successful Combs Enterprises umbrella, which includes Sean John, Capital Prep, AQUAhydrate, Combs Wines and Spirits (Ciroc, DeLeon Tequilla), Empower, and Revolt.