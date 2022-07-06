Singer Macy Gray Under Fire, Criticized for Transphobic Comments

Back in February, singer Macy Gray grabbed headlines with her unique vocal performance, singing at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Now she’s once again caught the eye and the ire of social media for what many consider to be transphobic comments.

The singer/actress appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored earlier this week and caused controversy when she said, “just because you go change your parts doesn’t make you a woman.”

This latest controversy comes a little more than a year after Gray stated that the American flag ‘no longer represents democracy and freedom.’

In fact, Morgan used last year’s statement by Gray to start the discussion. According to People, in the midst of the interview, Morgan rehashed that opinion piece Gray had written for MarketWatch last June. In that piece, she stated that the U.S. flag was “tattered, dated, divisive and incorrect,” while comparing it to the Confederate flag. She wanted the flag to be redesigned so that it represents the diversity of present-day America.