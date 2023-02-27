Make Em Say Uhh! Master P Responds To Jess Hilarious’ Claims of Owing Her Money

The drama continues between Master P and comedian Jess Hilarious.

After Hilarious accused P of owing her money for her work in the 2019 film I Got The Hook-Up 2, the No Limit mogul finally responded, claiming the comedian is making jokes.

“I love @jesshilarious_official and I know she was just cracking jokes because she signed her contract and got paid what she was owed for I Got The Hook Up 2,” P wrote on a now-deleted Instagram post. “But if she tryna squeeze me for another 10k she got that.”

The 52-year-old music and cereal impresario also said he has “receipts” that dispute the comedian’s claim. “For the cowards hiding behind their computers and forcing fake news, I do have Jess Hilarious contract from five years ago for I Got The Hook-Up 2 and the check that was cashed and paid,” P continued. “She was joking about a second check that was never in her contract. That’s the narrative they ran with for clickbait and fake headlines. Thank God for receipts.”

Hilarious feels his name doesn’t pull the weight he may think. “You think out of everybody out there right now, I’mma come after you for clickbait and fake headlines?,” the 31-year-old questioned. “I don’t have to do that, sir!”

P, whose real name is Percy Miller, blamed the media for its coverage of the incident. “It’s sad how the media glorifies negativity and don’t even research these stories. But all we do for the kids in the community barely get a mention,” Miller said, according to Vibe.com. “Y’all go ahead and keep promoting us against us. I’m just gonna keep pushing legit products, keep doing what’s right, and educating our people because all my blessings come from God anyway.”